Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Adobe

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HSBC: "It's a good company...If I'm going to buy one of those that's a foreign bank, I'm going to recommend Banco Santander."

Summit Therapeutics: "That company has no revenues...It's obviously just a very big spec. I can't go there."

Western Digital: "I have read so many upgrades of Western Digital that I have to believe the stock is way too cheap."

AppFolio: "It's a cheap stock, and it's a good one...That one rocks."

Adobe: "I don't think I want to sell the stock down here...I know that it seems like a tough stock to own. I can't sell at 21 times earnings."

