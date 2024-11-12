Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "Buy, buy, buy ET."

T-Mobile: "Let it ride."

Constellation Energy: "I think it still works higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

IBM: "I think we can hold it."

Snowflake: "I think they have a lot of companies that are up against them...I am not recommending the stock."

Intuitive Surgical: "Intuitive Surgical is a fantastic company with an expensive stock."

