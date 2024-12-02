Cramer's Lightning Round: FedEx over UPS

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lockheed Martin: "I would not touch this thing until it broke 500. But it's run by Jim Taiclet, and he's really fabulous."

UPS: "UPS has screwed up a lot of holiday seasons. If you want to take a shot, then I say take a shot with FedEx."

Omeros: "...Profit-taking time."

Archer Aviation: "I actually think these stocks have over-heated, and I am worried about a strong unemployment number on Friday...and that these more aggressive speculative stocks could get hurt."

AstraZeneca: "...There's just been a series of disappointments. I don't know what to make of it. I'm going to have to say take a pass."

