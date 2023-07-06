Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Ferrari Is a ‘True Juggernaut'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Origin Materials: "It doesn't make any money. As soon as it starts making money, we can start looking at these companies that are good for the environment. I like money and the environment."

Orange: "See, I'm worried about Orange. I see that 7% yield and I say to myself, wow, that's up there with the Verizon's, which I'm always worried about. However, I like your idea longer term. I think it's very good because they are one of the only games in town."

Ferrari: "It is a true juggernaut... I mean, it's defied me, because I always felt that on basis of price to earnings it was too high. But they know what they're doing, they're in charge, the stock's been great since it became public, and it's winning over converts like me."

Walt Disney: "Ok, I think this quarter's going to be a very tough quarter. And the movies weren't that good. I think the next quarter is going to be very tough too. I think it's going to take a year. Why, therefore, do I own it for my charitable trust? You could say, 'well, because you're a complete idiot and moron.' And I accept that sometimes... But Bob Igar will fix the problems, But the fact is, right now, it's not good."

Marathon Digital: "Well, I'll tell you, here's how I feel, and I know people don't want to hear this, but I want an ETF for bitcoin or I want to own bitcoin. I don't want to own just companies that like own a lot of cryptocurrencies, because they can't find out what they own. Not knocking them, just saying they can't find out enough."

Kraft Heinz: "They have some of the worst brands I've ever seen. They are the bad brand company. I look at what they have to sell, and I say to myself: 'Is this what America produces?' Sorry to be so blunt."

