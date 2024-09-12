Cramer's Lightning Round: Garmin ‘is going higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CommScope: "The stock has been on a real tear, and you know what, I don't know why. Which therefore means I can't opine and I must do homework."

IonQ: "It loses too much money."

Garmin: "They have unbelievable fishing equipment. I've got to tell you, Garmin is the real deal...It is going higher."

MongoDB: "I think MongoDB is at the right price."

