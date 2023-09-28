Cramer's Lightning Round: GE Healthcare is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Astronics: "Astronics is in aerospace, and right now Boeing is pulling them all down...I think that Boeing numbers have to come down because people are worried about airlines now. So after that, it's time to do some buying, but not yet. I would hold onto Astronics."

Verizon: "It hasn't been that well-run...T-Mobile's had the run of the joint, but that's in part because these guys aren't good enough...If I were on the board of directors, let me just say, let's say this: I would have to do some hard think about what's going on."

Arm: "Buy some Arm now, and buy some Arm below 50. I think Rene Haas is terrific, I like the company very much. I do think the tech rally is going to reignite, and that's a very good stock to own."

Novavax: "None whatsoever."

GE Healthcare: "It's finally happening, the sellers have wised up...This stock is a buy, it's coming back, it looks like it's headed to 75."

Marvell: "I think Matt Murphy is doing a terrific job, I think they've got a tremendous product...And the answer is [buy, buy, buy, buy]."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare.

