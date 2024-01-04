Cramer's Lightning Round: General Electric is ‘the real deal'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Citigroup: "I say ix-nay Citi-nay. I like Wells Fargo."

Altria: "I don't recommend the tobacco companies."

RayzeBio: "That ship has sailed."

Palantir: "They should come on the show and talk about that last quarter, it was pretty good."

Lithia Motors: "I happen to like the auto dealers here. I like CarMax, the magnificent, and then I like Lithia."

General Electric: "They are doing some great things with aerospace, they are an inexpensive stock, even up here...These guys are the real deal, I like them even more than Boeing. I like aerospace."

Matador Resources: "I happen to like the company...But, remember, I am a Coterra person."

WK Kellogg: "This is a complicated story, and the reason why it's complicated is because it doesn't have a lot of growth, and it doesn't have a lot of yield. I actually prefer the Kellanova to that one...But I'm not jumping up and down on any food stocks here."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare.

