Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Palantir

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "There is no level that the buyers won't take this stock higher. So I'm going to tell you that I would hold on to it as a spec and let them walk it up."

Stanley Black & Decker: "I don't think Stanley Black & Decker is going to give you a discouraging forecast."

Travere Therapeutics: "I know they're losing a ton of money."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Stanley Black & Decker.

