Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold on' to SiTime

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Peloton: "...Take the loss."

NIO: "I want you to hold on."

AMN Healthcare: "I don't think the company's doing that well."

SiTime: "Just hold it...Let's hold on to it, it's a good story."

