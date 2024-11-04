Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I can't recommend' Ford

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CEVA: "...That stock is way too high, and I think you should take something off the table."

Intuitive Machines: "I love space stuff, and that's why I keep recommending Tesla...If there's going to be something in space, it is going to be done by Elon Musk."

Ford: "I want so badly for the company to do well, but I can't recommend the stock."

SLB: "...They are in the oil service business, and oil is not a growth commodity. So, I'm going to say you can't own the stock here, as much as I really like them."

Vistra: "I need you to take something off the table."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Don't ignore the European market, Jim Cramer says

news 28 mins ago

Meta extends ban on new political ads past Election Day

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us