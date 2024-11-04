Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I can't recommend' Ford

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CEVA: "...That stock is way too high, and I think you should take something off the table."

Intuitive Machines: "I love space stuff, and that's why I keep recommending Tesla...If there's going to be something in space, it is going to be done by Elon Musk."

Ford: "I want so badly for the company to do well, but I can't recommend the stock."

SLB: "...They are in the oil service business, and oil is not a growth commodity. So, I'm going to say you can't own the stock here, as much as I really like them."

Vistra: "I need you to take something off the table."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com