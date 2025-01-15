Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I do not dig RIG'

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Anavex Life Sciences: "...It is, indeed, a spec."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "...It is troubling, I don't want to be there."

Viking Therapeutics: "I want you to sell Viking Therapeutics and roll it into Viking Holdings."

Transocean: "No, no, no. I do not dig RIG."

DuPont de Nemours: "I say you hold on to DuPont, it's very cheap versus the rest of the group."

