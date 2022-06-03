Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Lam Research Over Taiwan Semiconductor

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Verizon Communications Inc: "I've been recommending the oils, not the telecoms."

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I would prefer to see you in Chevron."

Masimo Corp: "Johnson & Johnson ... that's a safer stock."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "I do not want to own a semiconductor capital equipment stock at this moment. ... But if I did, I would own Lam Research."

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc: "Total spec. That's all that is."

Philip Morris International Inc: "You'll never hear me recommend it, because I think cigarettes kill people."

Money Report

Business 6 hours ago

Walmart Welcomes Back Annual Hometown Bash as Retailer Acknowledges New Challenge of Inflation

Business 6 hours ago

6 Exceptional Retail Winners That Jim Cramer Says Are a Buy

Monolithic Power Systems Inc: "It sells at 40 times earnings, and you know I'm not recommending stocks unless they have a reasonable multiple."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Chevron.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us