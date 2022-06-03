Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Lam Research Over Taiwan Semiconductor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Verizon Communications Inc: "I've been recommending the oils, not the telecoms."

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I would prefer to see you in Chevron."

Masimo Corp: "Johnson & Johnson ... that's a safer stock."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "I do not want to own a semiconductor capital equipment stock at this moment. ... But if I did, I would own Lam Research."

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc: "Total spec. That's all that is."

Philip Morris International Inc: "You'll never hear me recommend it, because I think cigarettes kill people."

Monolithic Power Systems Inc: "It sells at 40 times earnings, and you know I'm not recommending stocks unless they have a reasonable multiple."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Chevron.

