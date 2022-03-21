Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Truist

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PPG Industries Inc: "I think PPG is down too much. I think it's okay, but ... This is a company that has been really hurt by raw costs. That's going to end eventually. I think if you can handle disappointment at this point, I would buy the stock."

AppFolio Inc: "You've got a software portfolio that is meant for housing. And I think it's much needed, and it reminds me very much of Anaplan, which got a bid today from Thoma Bravo."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B: " I think [having it as more than a third of a portfolio is] a lot for any one particular company, but I do love the company so much. Let's cut it to 20% [of a portfolio], so that we can sleep better at night."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I think the dividend's too high, but for what's going on right now in Ukraine, I think it's actually going to be good for the next year."

Vaalco Energy Inc: "This is, yes. It will work. It will work because [the price of] oil is so high, even though I don't like their business model."

Plains All American Pipeline LP: "Typically, I would not be a fan, because they did have issues. ... As much as I like Plains, I like [Enterprise Products Partners] more, but I will back Plains."

Truist Financial Corp: "I like Truist. ... They're in the right place where wealth is, they're a very smart-run bank, I think it's a good place to be."

