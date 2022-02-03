Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Rattler Midstream Is a Buy

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rattler Midstream: "That group is red hot. The master limited partners. This thing yields 8%. I think it's money good. I think it's great. ... Buy."

Nextdoor: "It's a great advertising vehicle, but it was a SPAC. It was a SPAC and therefore, it's no good. I mean, honest to God. If it's a SPAC, it's no good. That's how the market looks at it. I think it's good. I would buy more right here."

Rocket Companies: "People told me, don't like the ownership structure. Don't like the way it enriches some people, including a family I really like. I have stayed away from it for a really long time. I don't want to own a mortgage company in a time when the Fed is raising rates."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 30 mins ago

U.S. Is Weighing All Options Including ‘Massive' Sanctions If Russia Invades Ukraine, Ambassador to NATO Says

Markets 1 hour ago

Treasury Yields Edge Higher in the Run-Up to Key Jobs Report

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businessbusiness newsMarketsinvestingInvestment strategy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us