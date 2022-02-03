Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Rattler Midstream Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rattler Midstream: "That group is red hot. The master limited partners. This thing yields 8%. I think it's money good. I think it's great. ... Buy."

Nextdoor: "It's a great advertising vehicle, but it was a SPAC. It was a SPAC and therefore, it's no good. I mean, honest to God. If it's a SPAC, it's no good. That's how the market looks at it. I think it's good. I would buy more right here."

Rocket Companies: "People told me, don't like the ownership structure. Don't like the way it enriches some people, including a family I really like. I have stayed away from it for a really long time. I don't want to own a mortgage company in a time when the Fed is raising rates."

