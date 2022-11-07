Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation

By Kevin Stankiewicz,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."

Lantheus Holdings: "I was going to hit you with Danaher. That's an Investing Club name. But I think that Lantheus is a really good idea."

Kyndryl Holdings: "It's an IBM reseller. I know that [CEO] Martin Schroeter would say it's a lot more than that, but I've got to be conscious of the fact that the stock has not been that good. However, the stock does seem to be bottoming, and I think that Martin is shrewd enough to be able to take out some costs and get this thing rolling. So, $9 stock. It was up big today. It was up almost 10%. If it comes down a little, maybe you [take a little position]."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Antero Resources: "Antero is very, very cheap. I am saying ... that Coterra has got that combination of dividend and growth that I like. It was misinterpreted on Friday when they reported. But Antero is very inexpensive, and I'm not going to say anything bad about it."

Tesla: "Tesla has got the worst chart I've ever seen, and that's what's driving things. I am still a believer. People are very worried that [CEO Elon Musk] has to sell a lot of Tesla in order to be able to pay whatever he has to pay for Twitter. I say that Tesla is not cheap, but I'm not going to let the chart determine the fact that I think it's a decent situation."

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

news 2 hours ago

Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us