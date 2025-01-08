Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would be a seller of QuantumScape'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "It's too low to sell...I cant' recommend it, I just don't want you to sell it if you have it."

Serve Robotics: "If you want robotics, here's what you're going to get from me. You're going to get Nvidia...That's it, nobody else."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "I don't see a lot of upside."

QuantumScape: "I don't want to be too negative, but I've kind of had it with QuantumScape...I would be a seller of QuantumScape, even right at this level.

Powell Industries: "...It has been a big, big disappointment."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia

