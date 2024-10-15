Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to stay away from' Mobileye Global

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "They do have an Alzheimer's trial, but Lilly has an Alzheimer's formulation that is very good. And Lilly does have the edge on everybody else."

Mobileye Global: "...I think it's just too hard to tell, I'm going to stay away from it."

