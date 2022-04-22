Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Bausch Health

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tredegar Corp: "I remember when they became public. I was involved in the deal. I thought it was terrific then, I think it's terrific now."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "Joe Papa's going to split into three companies, and I happen to like all three companies. I think it's going to work. ... I'm sticking with Joe. Joe's a money maker."

Diodes Inc: "Very inexpensive semiconductor company, and the semiconductor stocks are hated right now. I think you have to wait until one of the semis, the big guys, really does poorly, and then you can buy this."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Warner Bros. Discovery: "I think you're going to have to take pain [if you own the stock]."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com