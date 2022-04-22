Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Bausch Health

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tredegar Corp: "I remember when they became public. I was involved in the deal. I thought it was terrific then, I think it's terrific now."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "Joe Papa's going to split into three companies, and I happen to like all three companies. I think it's going to work. ... I'm sticking with Joe. Joe's a money maker."

Diodes Inc: "Very inexpensive semiconductor company, and the semiconductor stocks are hated right now. I think you have to wait until one of the semis, the big guys, really does poorly, and then you can buy this."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Warner Bros. Discovery: "I think you're going to have to take pain [if you own the stock]."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health.

Money Report

Business 7 mins ago

Jim Cramer: Buy Excelerate Energy Now for a Bargain

Business 38 mins ago

Buy ‘Gift Horse' Danaher While It's Down But Leave Room for Other Stocks, Cramer Says

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us