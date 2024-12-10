Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Keep owning' Energy Transfer

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Occidental Petroleum: "It's one of my least favorite oils."

Cooper Companies: "I think it's a very good situation."

Energy Transfer: "I want you to keep owning it...If it goes down, just buy more."

Abbott Laboratories: "I really like that...I think that their legal stuff is really largely behind them."

Kinder Morgan: "It's a good situation."

Advanced Drainage Systems: "They missed the numbers by a mile. And when I see that, that often means that the next numbers' going to be missed too. So let's be careful there."

Archer Aviation: "Archer Aviation is the ultimate speculative, and as long as you know that, then I'm absolutely fine with it."

