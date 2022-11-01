Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Manulife Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tellurian Inc: "I am still in the buy, buy, buy. ... It's early in the game."

Planet Labs PBC: "It's a really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept. That's a concept."

Manulife Financial Corp : "I don't like to recommend stocks where there's nothing special."

Perion Network Ltd: "I'm going to give it my blessing."

