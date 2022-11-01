Cramer's Lightning Round: Manulife Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tellurian Inc: "I am still in the buy, buy, buy. ... It's early in the game."

Planet Labs PBC: "It's a really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept. That's a concept."

Manulife Financial Corp : "I don't like to recommend stocks where there's nothing special."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perion Network Ltd: "I'm going to give it my blessing."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com