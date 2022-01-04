Cramer's Lightning Round: Oppenheimer Holdings Is Cheap and Should Rally With the Financials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Teladoc Health: "Too much competition in that business. Don't want to own it."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Qualtrics International: "This company had a major upside surprise. It's doing incredibly well, but the valuation is such that people don't want to own it until they start making money."

Otter Tail Corp.: "People like it. I like American Electric Power, but Otter is a real good one."

Oppenheimer Holdings: "That is one cheap stock, and it has not participated yet in the financial rally. I think it should."

APA Corp.: "[CEO John Christmann] stuck it out, and he's doing a good job. Now, the stock has had a bit of a rough [period], but I think Apache actually works. I was quite premature when I owned it for the charitable trust many years ago."

Mosaic: "Mosaic is really about the only game in town for the [fertilizers]. I think the [fertilizers] can go still higher. ... I like Mosaic. I know it's an up-and-down stock, but I do like it."

Icahn Enterprises: "See, the problem is I don't know what's in that company. I've watched it go down, down, down. If there was total transparency I could recommend it, but I just can't."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "It had a stumble with cystic fibrosis, but it really is the only real hope for people. I like the company. I think it's a very interesting drug stock that sells at a very low multiple."

Ebix Inc.: "E-commerce for the insurance industry, there are so many that want to do that. I don't want to be there anymore. Too many companies chasing too few customers."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com