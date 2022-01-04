Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Oppenheimer Holdings Is Cheap and Should Rally With the Financials

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Teladoc Health: "Too much competition in that business. Don't want to own it."

Qualtrics International: "This company had a major upside surprise. It's doing incredibly well, but the valuation is such that people don't want to own it until they start making money."

Otter Tail Corp.: "People like it. I like American Electric Power, but Otter is a real good one."

Oppenheimer Holdings: "That is one cheap stock, and it has not participated yet in the financial rally. I think it should."

APA Corp.: "[CEO John Christmann] stuck it out, and he's doing a good job. Now, the stock has had a bit of a rough [period], but I think Apache actually works. I was quite premature when I owned it for the charitable trust many years ago."

Mosaic: "Mosaic is really about the only game in town for the [fertilizers]. I think the [fertilizers] can go still higher. ... I like Mosaic. I know it's an up-and-down stock, but I do like it."

Icahn Enterprises: "See, the problem is I don't know what's in that company. I've watched it go down, down, down. If there was total transparency I could recommend it, but I just can't."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "It had a stumble with cystic fibrosis, but it really is the only real hope for people. I like the company. I think it's a very interesting drug stock that sells at a very low multiple."

Ebix Inc.: "E-commerce for the insurance industry, there are so many that want to do that. I don't want to be there anymore. Too many companies chasing too few customers."

