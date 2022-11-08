Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people."

Cenovus Energy Inc: "I like Cenovus. ... I wish it gave you a bigger yield, but it's got great assets."

Palantir: "Sell."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "We have enough problems with American stocks; we do not recommend stocks of China."

