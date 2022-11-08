Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people."

Cenovus Energy Inc: "I like Cenovus. ... I wish it gave you a bigger yield, but it's got great assets."

Palantir: "Sell."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "We have enough problems with American stocks; we do not recommend stocks of China."

