Cramer's Lightning Round: Paychex is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arm: "I like Arm. The stock has come down a great deal, and yet, at the same time, I think its business is actually accelerating."

Energy Transfer: "I believe its dividend is indeed safe. I've been back and forth and back and forth on this, and I believe that they have the coverage, and it's an inexpensive stock, and I like the pipeline companies very, very much here."

Paychex: "I think Paychex with a 3% yield is a buy. I would buy some here, and then wait for some analysts to knock it don, buy even more. The company's an excellent company."

RTX: "...I like the defense stocks, and this one's my favorite."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com