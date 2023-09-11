Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is a “value trap”

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Albemarle: "There's much more competition in that market...I think the price is going lower lithium, so therefore I cannot recommend Albemarle."

Oneok: "...I think management's terrific, the CFO Walter Hulse is like you and me, a Jersey-ite. I love it, so I think you should by it right here."

Rivian: "I'm going to have to say no to that one."

Trane: "Both Trane and Carrier are fantastic. These stocks have been just going at it, I mean they're just giant winners, they're both very well-managed...Either one of those is a winner."

PayPal: "They have declining margins, I'm not a big fan of fintech, I think it's a value trap, frankly, I'm not there for that one, I'm just not there."

Cassava: "It is a gigantic spec, though, as long as you're willing to lose a lot of money to make a lot of money, I'm ok with it."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "If we get a strike this week in the auto market, Cleveland-Cliffs really does a great job in the auto market, this stock could go even lower than $14. I'm going to have to say wait to pull the trigger."

Clearfield: "No, no, no... I really don't want you to do that, I'm sorry."

