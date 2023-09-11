Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is a “value trap”

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Albemarle: "There's much more competition in that market...I think the price is going lower lithium, so therefore I cannot recommend Albemarle."
Oneok: "...I think management's terrific, the CFO Walter Hulse is like you and me, a Jersey-ite. I love it, so I think you should by it right here."
Rivian: "I'm going to have to say no to that one."
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Trane: "Both Trane and Carrier are fantastic. These stocks have been just going at it, I mean they're just giant winners, they're both very well-managed...Either one of those is a winner."
PayPal: "They have declining margins, I'm not a big fan of fintech, I think it's a value trap, frankly, I'm not there for that one, I'm just not there."
Cassava: "It is a gigantic spec, though, as long as you're willing to lose a lot of money to make a lot of money, I'm ok with it."
Money Report
Cleveland-Cliffs: "If we get a strike this week in the auto market, Cleveland-Cliffs really does a great job in the auto market, this stock could go even lower than $14. I'm going to have to say wait to pull the trigger."
Clearfield: "No, no, no... I really don't want you to do that, I'm sorry."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com