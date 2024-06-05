Cramer's Lightning Round: PNC is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PNC: "I've always liked it, I think it's going to go to an all-time high and then go higher. [buy, buy, buy]."

Energy Fuels: "This is a momentum stock. I am going to go with GE Vernova because if we are going to have nuclear, they're going to be the winner."

Core Scientific: "I happen to like Bitcoin, and I happen to like Ethereum, and I like the ETFs. And that's what I stick by. I like the clarity and the purity."

MasTec: "That's a great infrastructure play, and it's coming back."

Workday: "That's a part of enterprise software that is just simply not working right now. We're going to have to see another quarter before we can get behind Workday."

