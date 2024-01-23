Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away' from Delta

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fluor: "Fluor, they have missed the quarter more times than I think they've made the quarter. We're going to stay away from them even though we do like the infrastructure theme.

Illumina: "Illumina is a second-rate Danaher."

Delta: "I think you could make... a couple of smackers in Delta, but there's nothing more than that. These are all trades. People should understand airlines are trades...I say stay away."

Ferrari: "It's hard...I'm going to have to say let's take a pass on Ferrari.

