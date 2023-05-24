Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Away From Gilead Sciences

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

RB Global: "We like Ritchie Bros, we like the merger, we like the CEO -- nothing but net. I think she's fabulous."

Cloudflare: "I do think that Matthew can get that stock back to 80, and I think that was just a couple of bad quarters, and it's all back together -- the stock should be higher."

Bank of Hawaii: "Right now I'm only recommending two bank stocks, I'm recommending Wells Fargo -- because it's got good yield and good capital -- and Morgan Stanley because it's got good yield. None of the regionals, they're just too darn hard."

Mosaic: "No."

Gilead Sciences: "No. This stock has got epoxy on its feet! We want stocks to go higher."

Lendingtree: "No... We're going to have to stay away from Lending Tree."

