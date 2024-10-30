Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "This company is doing the lord's work...I think it should be bought."

CME Group: "It is one of the most consistent, great companies...It is a strong buy."

T. Rowe Price Group: "I think it's such a great company...I want to buy the stock."

Micron: "Enough with the selling of MU."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com