Cramer's Lightning Round: We're Being Harsh on Companies That Went Public Via SPAC

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boxed: "We are being very harsh on companies that came public via SPAC, even ones we like, so I'm just going to have to say I'm withholding."

Graphic Packaging: "I happen to like the packaging business. It's where I'm from, and they make noncyclical packaging, which is really pretty good."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com