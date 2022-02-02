Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: We're Being Harsh on Companies That Went Public Via SPAC

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boxed: "We are being very harsh on companies that came public via SPAC, even ones we like, so I'm just going to have to say I'm withholding."

Graphic Packaging: "I happen to like the packaging business. It's where I'm from, and they make noncyclical packaging, which is really pretty good."

