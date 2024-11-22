Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Dell, CrowdStrike and several big retailers

CNBC's Jim Cramer previewed next week's important Wall Street action, pointing to a slew of retail earnings, as well as reports from Dell and CrowdStrike.

Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Kohl's, Macy's, Burlington Stores and Dick's Sporting Goods all report Tuesday.

The coming week is typically a good one for the market and he advised investors to ring the register on some of their more volatile stocks that have seen significant gains.

"If you have huge profits in the month of November, could you do me a favor?" he said. "I would show a little thanks next week and take something off the table in your most risky positions."

Monday brings quarterly reports from Bath & Body Works and Zoom. Cramer noted that the soap maker's stock hasn't been popular on Wall Street as of late, but wondered if positive commentary about the holiday season from management would make a difference. He also pointed to the tension between those who are shorting stock of Zoom and those intending to buy and said it seems the company always "has a lot of irons in the fire."

Tuesday is a big day for retailers, with reports from Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Kohl's, Macy's, Burlington Stores and Dick's Sporting Goods. Cramer noted that many of these stocks have run up heading into earnings — so it's "treacherous" to buy now — and wondered which ones will impress Wall Street. He added that some retailers whose earnings weren't great still saw their stocks soar but others got badly dinged, like Target. J.M. Smucker will also post earnings that day. Cramer said some investors weren't pleased with the snack food company's pricey Hostess acquisition, but he suggested the stock could climb if results are in-line.

A few major tech names also report Tuesday, including CrowdStrike, Dell, and Workday. Cramer said he's positive on all three, noting that Dell is a major Nvidia partner that is helping implement its newest technology. He said investors might want to buy some Dell stock now and some after earnings if it pulls back. HP will report after close, and Cramer said he wants to know if new artificial intelligence-enabled PCs are seeing success.

While stock action tends to slow during the rest of the holiday week, Cramer pointed out that on Wednesday the government will release the latest personal consumption expenditures index. This data is an inflation metric for the Federal Reserve and could indicate whether there will be another interest rate cut before the end of the year.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Best Buy, CrowdStrike and Nvidia.

