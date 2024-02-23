Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Salesforce, Snowflake, Domino's

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week's market action, telling them to pay attention to earnings from companies including Salesforce and Snowflake.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week's market action, advising them to pay attention to earnings reports from companies including Salesforce, Snowflake and Domino's.

"I don't know if the rosy hue from Nvidia has staying power for next week," Cramer said. "But there are plenty of good companies here that can carry a torch for the averages."

On Monday, Domino's Pizza reports earnings, and Cramer said he thinks the chain's earnings will be positive and "the king of pizza" can reclaim its title. He'll also be watching for Workday's report, saying results from the software service company may be impressive.

Norwegian Cruise Line reports Tuesday, and Cramer wondered if the company will perform as well as its peer Royal Caribbean did this week. Lowe's, Macy's and First Solar will also report that day.

Wednesday brings earnings from TJX, and Cramer said there may be a buying opportunity there, as its stock tends to drop even if the quarter was positive. Two of Cramer's favorite tech outfits report after the close: Salesforce and Snowflake. He said the former will likely see buyers by the end of the week, even if the quarter disappoints, and he expects good results from the latter, calling it a "fantastic value proposition."

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a consumer spending metric that may influence the Federal Reserve's next move, comes out on Thursday, and Cramer said he's expecting those figures to be on the hotter side. Also on Thursday will be reports from Best Buy and Zscaler. The electronics retailer may not have the strongest quarter, Cramer said, but it could be a good buying opportunity since there may be PC refresh cycle with artificial intelligence-enabled computers on the horizon. He added that he thinks cybersecurity company Zscaler's earnings won't disappoint. And on Friday, Cramer will be watching earnings from RadNet, a radiology company.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Salesforce.

