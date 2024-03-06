CrowdStrike CEO says cybercriminals are leveling up: ‘It's going to be the battle of AI in the future'

Generative AI is helping to create more cybercriminals with advanced technology, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

These adversaries can use this sophisticated technology even if they themselves are not skilled, he said.

He said generative AI is democratizing "very esoteric techniques and attacks," for adversaries who don't have the same sophistication or skill level.

"What we talked about in the earnings call is the ability to create more adversaries with lower skill levels, but operating at a much higher skill level, leveraging generative AI," Kurtz said, "Of course, on the security side, we leverage generative AI to help protect our customers, so it's going to be the battle of AI in the future."

To Kurtz, cybercrime is "more active than ever," and some companies are growing frustrated with legacy technologies that require them to "band-aid different technologies and platforms." CrowdStrike aims to create a single, more simple platform that can stop breaches and "add capabilities seamlessly," he said.

Kurtz cautioned businesses against using inexpensive cybersecurity programs. He mentioned a seven-figure deal CrowdStrike made during its more recent quarter with a mega cruise line. On the conference call, Kurtz said the cruise line was not happy with the services delivered by its current vendor.

"People may try to buy something, they may think it's cheaper, it's not: free is not free," he said. "You get what you pay for, and this particular case, you're talking about customers that had incidents, they had issues, and, more importantly, they had technology they couldn't deploy and operate."

