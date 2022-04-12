Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

CrowdStrike Shares Rise on Goldman Sachs Upgrade

By Sarah Alessandrini, CNBC

George Kavallines | CNBC
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded its target price on CrowdStrike to $285 per share from $241 in an analyst note Tuesday.
  • Analysts cited unprecedented demand for cybersecurity increasing with the war in Ukraine as a reason for the upgrade.
  • The stock is down 26% from its all-time closing high in November.

Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike rose 5% Tuesday morning after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy and raised its price target to $285 per share from $241.

The stock, down 26% from its 52-week closing high in November, has rerated lower over the past seven months. But Goldman analysts said it's a promising buy given greater global demand for cybersecurity services as companies recognize "the potential for exposure to threats as a result of attacks" related to Russia's war with Ukraine.

Cybersecurity has remained a concern throughout the war, with governments warning companies to remain wary of attacks. Russian military hackers tried and failed to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure last week, for example.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shares of other cybersecurity companies have also risen among increased demand for their services. Palo Alto Networks is up about 12% for the year, while Mandiant is up about 27% year-to-date, for example.

"We continue to view CRWD as well positioned in the sweet spot of demand ahead of accelerating deterioration of the threat environment," analysts said.

Spending on CrowdStrike-produced cybersecurity software Endpoint and XDR will remain a high priority within the security industry, analysts said.

Money Report

Business 39 mins ago

Some Medical Debt Will Continue to Haunt Consumers Despite Moves by White House and Credit Bureaus

Business 1 hour ago

Record-High Inflation Could Mean a Bigger Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment in 2023

The company also remains one of the fastest-growing within Goldman Sach's coverage, and continues to execute above expectations, analysts said.

"As a result, we believe CRWD is one of the best-positioned vendors within our coverage universe to benefit from demand ahead," analysts said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us