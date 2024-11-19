Crude oil little changed after rallying on escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles to hit targets in Russia in a major departure from Washington's previous position.

Crude oil futures edged slightly lower on Tuesday, after rallying about 3% in the prior session on fears that the war between Ukraine and Russia is escalating.

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles to hit targets in Russia in a major departure from Washington's previous position, according to media reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered Moscow's threshold for using nuclear weapons.

Here are Tuesday's energy prices as of 7:39 a.m. ET:

West Texas Intermediate December contract: $68.79 per barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.53%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has declined about 4%.

Brent January contract: $73.02 per barrel, down 28 cents, or 0.38%. Year to date, the global benchmark has shed about 5%.

RBOB Gasoline December contract: $2.0133 per gallon, down 0.25%.Year to date, gasoline has fallen about 4%.

Natural Gas December contract: $2.950 per thousand cubic feet, down 0.77%. Year to date, gas has gained more than 16%.

Stock market futures fell on the growing geopolitical tensions, with Dow futures down more than 200 points.

Biden's decision comes just two months before he departs office. President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine.

Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine roiled global energy markets in 2022 as European nations sought to end their dependence Russian natural gas.