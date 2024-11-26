Money Report

Crypto market sheds $180 billion in a day as bitcoin slides further from $100,000 milestone

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. 
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
The price of Bitcoin price retreated further from the psychologically important $100,000 milestone, as investors booked profits from the token's post-U.S. election gains.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading down 6.2% at a price of $92,446.38 as of 5:55 a.m. ET, according to CoinGecko data.

Other tokens were also in the red. Ether, the second-biggest coin, fell 4.2% to $3,346.86 while Solana's sol token dropped 8.9% to trade at a price of $231.88.

The entire crypto market capitalization — calculated by multiplying total coins in circulation by price — dropped $182 billion to $3.35 trillion.

This breaking news story is being updated.

