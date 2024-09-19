Darden Restaurants earnings disappoint as Olive Garden, fine dining sales struggle

Darden Restaurants' earnings and revenue missed Wall Street's estimates in its fiscal first quarter.

CEO Rick Cardenas said the company fell short of its own expectations for the quarter.

The Olive Garden parent bought Tex-Mex chain Chuy's in July.

Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue as sales weakened at Olive Garden and its fine dining restaurants.

"While we fell short of our expectations for the first quarter, I firmly believe in the strength of our business," CEO Rick Cardenas said in a statement. "I am confident in the actions all our brand teams are taking to address their guests' needs, which do not compromise the long-term health of our business for short-term benefits."

Shares of the company rose about 10% in premarket trading despite the results.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Aug. 25 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.75 adjusted vs. $1.83 expected

Revenue: $2.76 billion vs. $2.8 billion expected

Darden reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $207.2 million, or $1.74 per share, up from $194.5 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs related to its purchase of Tex-Mex chain Chuy's, the restaurant company earned $1.75 per share.

Net sales rose 1% to $2.76 billion, but the company's same-store sales declined 1.1% in the quarter. Traffic to its restaurants sharply fell in July but then improved, according to CFO Raj Vennam. Executives at other restaurant companies have also said that traffic struggled this summer, chalking it up to increased summer travel or diners growing even more cautious.

Olive Garden's same-store sales shrank 2.9% in the quarter. The chain is reviving its Never Ending Pasta Bowl later this month in the hopes of bringing back customers.

Darden's fine-dining segment, which includes Eddie V's and The Capital Grille, reported same-store sales declines of 6%.

LongHorn Steakhouse was the company's only division to report same-store sales growth. The chain, a top performer in Darden's portfolio since the pandemic, saw same-store sales growth of 3.7%.

Despite the gloomy quarter, Darden reiterated its full-year outlook. For fiscal 2025, Darden is forecasting earnings per share from continuing operations of $9.40 to $9.60 and net sales of $11.8 billion to $11.9 billion.