Diamond Sports, FanDuel reach naming rights agreement for regional sports networks

Diamond Sports and FanDuel have reached a naming rights agreement for Diamond Sports' regional sports networks.

The agreement will start with the 2024 NHL and NBA seasons and will be long-term, pending Diamond's emergence from bankruptcy, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

The agreement gives FanDuel the right to buy equity in the reorganized Diamond Sports.

More change is coming to Diamond Sports' regional sports networks.

The company said in court papers filed Tuesday that it reached a naming rights deal with Flutter-owned FanDuel, which will rebrand the Bally Sports channels just as the National Hockey League season has started and the National Basketball Association's 2024-2025 season is less than a week away.

Diamond Sports said in the filing that if it is able to emerge from bankruptcy protection, FanDuel will be a "long-term naming rights partner." The new naming rights agreement would also give FanDuel the right to buy up to 5% of equity in the reorganized company and get performance warrants for up to 5% of equity.

The agreement is subject to court approval.

The new partnership will allow Diamond Sports to get one step closer to emerging from bankruptcy and will give FanDuel, which is already the top sports betting company by market share, even more exposure.

In Tuesday's court papers, Diamond said that while discussions with FanDuel began in February, it waited until it finalized agreements with the NBA and NHL to negotiate the final terms of the naming rights deal. A FanDuel representative declined to comment beyond the filings, and the specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Diamond Sports said in court papers it considered FanDuel "an attractive potential partner … due to the high degree of alignment" between the regional sports networks and the online gaming business.

This will be the regional sports networks' third name. As part of its acquisition of Fox Corp.'s assets, Disney had to divest the networks in order to gain regulatory approval. Disney offloaded the networks, still under the Fox Sports banner, in 2019 to Sinclair. A naming rights deal was later signed with gaming company Bally's Corp.

The Bally's Corp. agreement ended as part of the settlement that came earlier this year between Diamond Sports and Sinclair.

Diamond, which remains an independently run, unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair, alleged in the lawsuit that Sinclair's ownership exacerbated its problems. Sinclair did not admit wrongdoing.

Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy protection last year. Since then, Diamond's restructuring has been filled with back-and-forth discussions with the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball as the debt-saddled company has attempted to emerge from bankruptcy.

Diamond Sports has said in court papers that based on financial projections, it hopes to emerge from bankruptcy as early as December.

Throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, teams across all three leagues have been exiting the networks and flocking to different local viewing options for their fans.

Earlier this month, Diamond Sports said it was planning to drop all of its MLB teams except for the Atlanta Braves for the 2025 season. The existing teams' contracts are in various stages with Diamond Sports, but in total, the company would see 11 MLB teams exit.

A Diamond Sports attorney said in court earlier this month that dropping these teams "is not our preferred path."

Several MLB teams, including the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, left the regional sports networks in 2023, and the MLB has produced the teams' local games since then. On Tuesday, the league announced it would also do the same for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins for the 2025 season.

Some NBA teams that have left the regional sports networks have turned to local broadcast stations to air local games. The NHL's Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks have launched over-the-top streaming partnerships with Victory+, a sports streamer owned by Canada-based A Parent Media Co., for their local viewing.