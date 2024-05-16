Did ChatGPT write your resume and cover letter?: How to answer the most obvious job interview AI question

Studies show that a significant number, though by no means a majority, of job hunters are using artificial intelligence like ChatGPT to write resumes and cover letters.

The use of gen AI in the job hunt is especially prevalent among younger workers.

AI can be a valuable writing partner, but job seekers will need to be prepared to explain how and why they used it in the job application process.

Recent surveys show that artificial intelligence is playing a greater role in the job application process. Use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT is becoming more common as a writing partner for resumes and cover letters.

It's no surprise. It may be a good idea. Submitting materials as part of the job application process is a task that can cause anxiety and which people have an inclination to put off. Many job seekers fear their resume may not stand out from the crowd, or may include embarrassing errors that even after proofreading they somehow missed in a rush to apply. AI can ease some of these concerns and be a productive writing partner.

So far, the surveys suggest that roughly one-fifth of job seekers are relying on AI. A survey out this week from ResumeTemplates found that 22% of Gen Z job applicants used ChatGPT to create a resume or cover letter. An earlier survey conducted by ResumeBuilder found that in the past year, 18% of U.S. job seekers say that they used ChatGPT to craft resumes and cover letters, as well as prepare for interviews. In its survey, usage dips to 9% among job seekers in the 45 to 54 year-old age bracket.

Use of AI to write resumes and cover letters remains controversial. Some career experts say the big problem is that job seekers are using tools like ChatGPT the wrong way. As a hiring manager and founder of a career development business recently told CNBC Make It, "no matter how exciting this new technology is, humans are still in charge of the hiring process. Which is why having a robot write your resume is a recipe for disaster."

There is a risk that use of ChatGPT and similar tools leads to the production of resumes and cover letters that all start to look exactly the same.

Importantly, the ResumeTemplates survey found that 77% of job seekers who used AI said they made edits to what ChatGPT provided.

In the end, the situation is similar to what's happening in education. Banning use of ChatGPT and other gen AI among students is a losing battle for teachers. Better to help students understand how to use AI as a tutoring tool to improve their own unique performance. Editing a first draft of a resume or cover letter produced by an AI — the same way that a student might an essay — is an important step. But even if a job seeker is successful in creating a resume or cover letter with an AI that stands out, that still won't prepare them for the final step: when human resources or a hiring manager asks them point blank whether they used AI in the job application process.

Here's how career experts say you should handle that.

Career expert advice on using AI to get hired

ChatGPT can in fact help you land a job, according to those who have used it. The first thing to know is that fear that hiring firms will look down upon use of AI is not a given, by any stretch. The recent ResumeBuilder survey found that over half (55%) of job seekers stated that potential employers lauded their use of AI during job interviews. Only 29% of job seekers said they believed their use of AI with prospective employers led them to not be hired.

Any job interview question about AI should be seen as a chance to pivot the conversation. When HR or a hiring manager asks about use of AI in production of a cover letter or resume, the onus is on the job seeker to pivot the AI conversation to make a more compelling point, says Marissa Morrison, v.p. of people at ZipRecruiter. Applicants should have a talking point prepared to show that their use of AI is an example of their familiarity with, and embrace of, technology trends. Morrison said job seekers that are open about their AI use for "administrative and automated tasks" can demonstrate they are prepared to create new avenues of productivity on the job — a key goal of organizations in AI adoption.

Don't deny use of AI, and be knowledgeable about how a hiring firm uses it. Vicki Salemi, career expert for Monster.com, says job seekers should start with honesty — denying the use of AI won't get you anywhere. She also focused on how to pivot the AI conversation. Specifically, ahead of any interview, job seekers should research and be knowledgeable about a specific company's scope of AI use, and bring an AI conversation with HR or hiring managers back to that company-specific case.

Be skeptical of working for any company that is dismissive of AI. Job seekers should be on the lookout for companies that may be a bad fit — any organization that is dismissive of AI may not be where a worker wants to grow in a career long-term. Julia Toothacre, resume and career strategist for ResumeBuilder, said no matter how much a job seeker may need a position, this is not a red flag to be ignored given where most of the market is going with AI deployment. As with the other experts, Toothacre says job seekers should practice talking about how they not only embrace, but "own" AI and are prepared to leverage it in "understanding job efficiency standards."

Most important of all: Never use AI as a "crutch." What ChatGPT, or any other AI tool, should not be is a "crutch" to generate resumes and cover letters tailored to job postings, says Katie McGinnis, vice president of human resources at online learning company Udacity. Employers can easily spot when an applicant relied solely on AI for resumes and cover letters. McGinnis says to be as specific as possible during job interviews about AI skills, "just as you would any other technical skills."