Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Disney Executive Kareem Daniel Joins McDonald's Expanding Board

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Source: Business Wire
  • Disney executive Kareem Daniel is on McDonald's board, effective Oct. 1.
  • His appointment is part of a broader shakeup of the fast-food giant's board this year.
  • Daniel is considered Disney CEO Bob Chapek's right-hand man.

Disney's Kareem Daniel is the fourth new director to join McDonald's board this year.

The fast-food giant announced Monday that the more than 15-year Disney veteran is the 15th member of its board, effective Oct. 1.

Daniel currently leads Disney's media and entertainment distribution group, overseeing the growth of its streaming services, TV channels and theatrical film distribution. He's considered Disney CEO Bob Chapek's right-hand man.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Previously, Daniel held leadership roles on the company's corporate strategy, Walt Disney Imagineering and consumer products, games, and publishing teams. He's a native of Chicago, where McDonald's is headquartered.

In August, McDonald's said longtime director Sheila Penrose was retiring, a decision that came after billionaire investor Carl Icahn tried to supplant her through a proxy fight. The company simultaneously announced the appointment of three new board members, who assumed their seats on Saturday.

CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

Money Report

Business 3 mins ago

Amazon Reportedly Freezes Corporate Hiring in Its Retail Business

Business 7 mins ago

High Mortgage Rates, Tight Supply and Economic Uncertainty: Here's What's Happening With Home Prices

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us