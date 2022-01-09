Disney Is Hiring TikTok Creators — You Need to Love Theme Parks, Food and Social Media

If your new year's resolution is to vlog about castles, eccentric characters and Dole Whip, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. has you covered.

On Monday, the company announced it's hiring two social media content coordinators to "expand DPEP (Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) social media presence" – especially on TikTok. The chosen applicants would work at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, respectively.

The job description calls for social media savants who have experience in digital marketing, video editing and "an affinity for the Disney Brand including a passion for being in the Disney parks" – but the biggest requirement for the role is that the new coordinators are savvy on the platforms' trends.

That experience and intuition is essential to support the widely popular Disney Parks accounts. Between TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, its audience is made up of approximately 8 million users. Disney Parks uses TikTok, the platform with the most followers at 4.1 million, to share hidden details, exclusive guest experiences and team members' perspectives from inside the parks.

"The goal is to find creative ways to build brand trust and loyalty within internal and external audiences, as well as achieve the greatest reach and shareability through compelling visual storytelling and content," the job posting says.

It also mentions applicants should be proactive, solution-oriented and adept at time management.

Working in Disney's parks also has its perks – employees receive exclusive discounts, affordable childcare and 100% of college tuition at select schools, according to its website.

But over the pandemic, Disney has not felt like the most magical place to work for many. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off – 32,000 in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year. A majority had been employed by the company's parks, experiences and products division.

"It's been absolutely hard to pay bills and put food on the table," Laura Cave Braunston, a former Walt Disney World server, told the Guardian amid the layoffs in August 2020. "We've had to go to food drives, and those started out with a few hundred people, now the lines are over a thousand."

Last June, however, Walt Disney World Co. began offering $1,000 signing bonuses to new housekeepers and select kitchen staff, according to Bloomberg. Around that time, the Orlando theme park also reinstated its paid summer internship program.

Given Covid's omicron surge, now might not be the best time to work in high-traffic theme parks. All four of Disney's cruise ships are currently being observed for recent outbreaks by the CDC, and Hong Kong Disneyland will be closed through January 20 to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The U.S. parks, however, are still open and require guests to wear masks while indoors.

Content coordinators would have to follow Disney's safety compliance requirements, too. Salaried and non-union employees at both parks are required to be vaccinated.

If you have knowledge of key perform indicators and passion for princesses, this role just might be your dream job. Apply through Disney's career site and complete the application to be considered for the position.

