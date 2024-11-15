Do these 3 things to increase your happiness today—they all take less than 10 minutes

Prioritizing your joy can feel like an abstract assignment that, frankly, many of us don't have time for. When work and family obligations are crowding an already stressed schedule, adding one more to-do to your list can feel overwhelming — even if that to-do is supposed to increase your own happiness.

But what about something that takes no more than 10 minutes? There are plenty of quick, therapist-approved tasks that even the busiest person could execute.

Here are three science-backed ways you can boost your mood today. And, they all take less than 10 minutes.

1. Text or call a friend

Texting or calling a friend to let them know you're thinking about them is an easy way to nurture the positive relationships in your life, says Vienna Pharaon, a therapist and author of "The Origins of You."

"It makes us feel really good to do for others, and the bonus is that it also creates much needed connection," she says

It can feel awkward sending an out-of-the-blue message, but, according to a 2022 study, people consistently underestimate how much their friends want to hear from them. An unexpected phone call or text is actually very appreciated. And the research shows that the more surprising call, the better it's received.

2. Do something hard that you've been avoiding

We tend to remember undone or interrupted tasks better than completed ones, a psychological phenomenon known as the Zeigarnik effect. This creates cognitive dissonance which can actually distract us from tackling other projects.

Crossing even the smallest to-do off your list can relieve some of this tension and cause your brain to release dopamine.

"Addressing something you've been ignoring lightens the load and allows you to accomplish something that's been weighing you down," Pharaon says.

There are so many tasks we dread that only take a few minutes. Scheduling a dentist appointment or vacuuming your rug might not seem like it will bring you joy, but science shows it probably will.

3. Give someone a compliment

We can make ourselves feel better by complimenting another person, says Laurie Santo a psychology professor at Yale Univeristy and host of The Happiness Lab podcast.

Even if the prospect of complimenting someone gives you anxiety, you're likely to feel better after the act, according to a 2020 study

"Tell a stranger that you like their shoes or their bag," Santos says. "Reveal to a colleague that you thought they did a nice job at a work meeting, remind a friend how much you appreciate them, or compliment a colleague on something you've long admired."

The effects, Santos says, will last well beyond the interaction: "That quick compliment may boost your mood for longer than you think."

