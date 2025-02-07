Money Report

DOGE staffers at Department of Energy don't have access to nuclear secrets, secretary says

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Chris Wright, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of energy, testifies during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2025. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
  • Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said three DOGE staffers are working at the Department of Energy.
  • Wright said the staffers do not have access to U.S. nuclear secrets or anyone's proprietary information.

DOGE staffers who are working at the Department of Energy do not have access to U.S. nuclear secrets, Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC in an interview Friday.

"I've heard these rumors. They're like seeing our nuclear secrets. None of that is true at all," Wright told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in an exclusive interview. The secretary said three DOGE staffers are working in the Department of Energy's offices.

"I know exactly who they are," the secretary said. "They run through, checked by our security, and they have access to look around, talk to people and give us some good feedback on how things are going."

Wright's comments come after people familiar with the matter told CNN that a 23-year-old representative from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was given access to the Energy Department's IT system over objections from members of the general counsel and chief information offices. The people identified the staffer to CNN as a former SpaceX intern named Luke Farritor.

DOGE staffers' access to government systems has raised privacy concerns. Wright said the staffers "don't have anybody's proprietary information."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

