Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DoorDash shares pop 13% on second-quarter revenue beat

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Smith Collection | Gado | Getty Images
  • DoorDash shares popped in extended trading Thursday after the company released second-quarter results that beat Wall Street's revenue expectations.
  • The company's revenue increased 23% to $2.63 billion.
  • DoorDash received 635 million total orders during the quarter, up 19% year over year.

Shares of DoorDash popped 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations for revenue.

Here is how the company did, according to LSEG analysts' expectations:

  • Loss per share: 38 cents, which may not compare to the expected loss of 9 cents
  • Revenue: $2.63 billion vs. $2.54 billion expected
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

DoorDash's revenue increased 23% from $2.13 billion a year earlier. It narrowed its net loss to $157 million, or a loss of 38 cents per share, from $170 million, or a loss of 44 cents per share, during the same period last year.

The delivery service company said it received 635 million total orders in the quarter, up 19% year over year. DoorDash said its Marketplace GOV, which it defines as the total value of orders, was $19.71 billion, marking an increase of 20% from the year prior.

For its third quarter, DoorDash said it expects to report Marketplace GOV between $19.4 billion and $19.8 billion. Analysts were expecting $19.51 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis cooperating in Arizona fake electors prosecution

news 1 hour ago

‘Don't panic' amid stock market volatility, advisor says. Here's why staying invested pays off

"We are very pleased with our financial performance in Q2 2024, as it reflects years of investment and product-level focus that drove strong growth and improved unit economics in several major areas of our business," the company wrote in a release Thursday.

DoorDash will hold its quarterly call with investors at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us