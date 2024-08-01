DoorDash shares pop 13% on second-quarter revenue beat

DoorDash shares popped in extended trading Thursday after the company released second-quarter results that beat Wall Street's revenue expectations.

The company's revenue increased 23% to $2.63 billion.

DoorDash received 635 million total orders during the quarter, up 19% year over year.

Here is how the company did, according to LSEG analysts' expectations:

38 cents, which may not compare to the expected loss of 9 cents Revenue: $2.63 billion vs. $2.54 billion expected

DoorDash's revenue increased 23% from $2.13 billion a year earlier. It narrowed its net loss to $157 million, or a loss of 38 cents per share, from $170 million, or a loss of 44 cents per share, during the same period last year.

The delivery service company said it received 635 million total orders in the quarter, up 19% year over year. DoorDash said its Marketplace GOV, which it defines as the total value of orders, was $19.71 billion, marking an increase of 20% from the year prior.

For its third quarter, DoorDash said it expects to report Marketplace GOV between $19.4 billion and $19.8 billion. Analysts were expecting $19.51 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates.

"We are very pleased with our financial performance in Q2 2024, as it reflects years of investment and product-level focus that drove strong growth and improved unit economics in several major areas of our business," the company wrote in a release Thursday.

DoorDash will hold its quarterly call with investors at 5:00 p.m. ET.