Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DWAC shares soar as merger with Trump social media company appears closer

By Ryan Anastasio,CNBC

Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. climbed more than 15% after an SEC ruling on its proposed merger with Trump Media and Technology Group.
  • DWAC said it soon will announce a date for shareholders to vote on the merger in the next two days.
  • DWAC first began merger talks with Trump's media group in October 2021.
  • But the proposed combination has been pushed back several times after several challenges including investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 15% Thursday morning after the special purpose acquisition company announced Wednesday night that it is close to completing its proposed merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, former President Donald Trump's social media company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statement for DWAC's combination with TMTG to be effective after markets closed on Wednesday.

DWAC said that this week it will announce a date for shareholders to vote on the merger in light of approval for the S-4 Form.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We are immensely proud of the strides we've taken towards advancing the business combination...This achievement marks a significant milestone for us," DWAC CEO Eric Swider said in a press release.

That SPAC first began merger talks with Trump's media group, which operates the Truth Social platform, in October 2021.

But the proposed combination has been pushed back several times amid challenges that included investigations by the Department of Justice and the SEC.

Money Report

7 mins ago

Wells Fargo says regulators have lifted a key punishment tied to its 2016 fake accounts scandal

news 27 mins ago

Red Sea attack-fueled ocean freight inflation is starting to ease on key global trade routes

Last June, Florida investor Michael Shvartsman and two other men were charged in New York federal court with insider trading related to the merger.

Shvartsman last week was hit with a new money laundering count related to transfers he allegedly conducted after netting a profit of $18.2 million from selling DWAC stock. He and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Shares of DWAC have rallied in recent months as Trump has emerged as the likely Republican nominee for president in November.

The stock is up almost 200% since the start of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us