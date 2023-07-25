Money Report

Education Department opens investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Opening a new front in legal battles over college admissions, the U.S. Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard University's policies on legacy admissions.

Top colleges' preferential treatment of children of alumni, who are often white, has faced mounting scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to boost the presence of students of color.

The department notified Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, on Monday that it was investigating the group's claim that alleges the university "discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process."

