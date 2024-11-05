Election Day 2024 Live Updates: Voters cast their ballots today as Trump and Harris keep low profiles

This is CNBC's live coverage of Election Day 2024 in the United States.

Election Day is here, and over the next few hours more than 70 million Americans are expected to cast ballots in person.

Former President Donald Trump is spending his day at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a watch party Tuesday night at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, DC

The first polling places will close Tuesday at 6 pm ET in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. For more state-by-state poll hours and voting information, click here .

Former Obama campaign manager Messina: "This is the closest race I have seen since 2000"

Trump 2024 senior economic advisor Stephen Moore and Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to share their expectations for the presidential race and discuss the candidates' plans for the economy and businesses.

"This is the closest race I have seen since 2000, and I think anyone who tells you they know what's going to happen tonight is drunk," Messina said.

Moore said that he is "not a big fan" of Trump's highly-contested universal tariffs plan and claimed that while he thinks he would implement "very stiff tariffs on China," these proposals will be more akin to "negotiating tactics" with other countries.

— Ece Yildirim

No major incidents impacting U.S. election infrastructure so far, CISA says

As of 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, federal cybersecurity officials have not identified any significant national-level incidents impacting the security of U.S. election infrastructure, Cait Conley, senior advisor to the director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters in a briefing.

"We are tracking instances of extreme weather and other temporary infrastructure disruptions in certain areas of the country, but these are largely expected, routine and planned-for events," Conley said.

— Ashley Capoot

Financial advisors urge investors to take a long-term view

Samuel Corum | Afp | Getty Images

Many investors worry how the markets may react based on who is elected president on Election Day, but experts at top financial advisory firms tell clients not to make any sudden moves in reaction to uncertainty.

In the long term, markets generally tend to do well, no matter who occupies the Oval Office.

Investment research company Morningstar recently evaluated how the S&P 500 has performed starting Nov. 1 in the past 25 U.S. presidential elections. Forward one-year returns were positive for 10 of the 13 elections where Democrats won, and in nine of the 12 contests where Republicans won, the firm found.

Forward four-year returns were positive for Democrats in 11 out of 12 terms, compared to Republicans who had positive returns in nine out of 12.

"Presidential elections historically have not been nearly as important to markets as most people think," said Mark Motley, portfolio manager at Foster & Motley in Cincinnati, which is No. 34 on the 2024 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list.

— Lorie Konish

Vance votes at Ohio polling site

Carolyn Kaster | AP

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, just voted at a polling site in Cincinnati.

Accompanied by his wife, Usha, and his children, Vance cast his ballot at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church.

"I of course voted for Donald Trump and myself. So did my wife," Vance told reporters after voting.

"I feel good. You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race."

— Kevin Breuninger

After months on the campaign trail, Harris and Emhoff find a light moment

Jacquelyn Martin | Via Reuters

Scaramucci, Ramaswamy spar over Harris' and Trump's economic plans

"The stock market's at an all-time high. We have great economic growth. The unemployment numbers are around 4%, and the economy's doing quite well after Covid," SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci said, making the case for Harris.

The former Trump White House official joined Strive Asset Management's Vivek Ramaswamy on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to debate Harris' and Trump's economic records.

– Josephine Rozzelle

Biden declares victory in end of Boeing's 53-day strike

David Ryder | Reuters

President Joe Biden declared victory in Boeing machinists' approval of a new labor deal, ending a 53-day strike that halted most aircraft production at a top U.S. exporter and military contractor and dented the last jobs report before Tuesday's presidential election.

The deal "was achieved with the support of my economic team, including Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard," Biden said in a statement.

"Over the last four years, we've shown collective bargaining works. Good contracts benefit workers, businesses, and consumers—and are key to growing the American economy from the middle out and the bottom up," he said.

The new Boeing contract for its 33,000 unionized machinists, mostly on the U.S. West Coast, includes 38% raises over four years, a $12,000 and a deal with the company that it builds its next aircraft in one of the unionized factories in the Seattle area. Workers go back on the job as early as Wednesday, though the company isn't out of the woods with several delayed aircraft programs including the late-arriving Boeing 747s that will serve as the next Air Force One airplanes.

--Leslie Josephs

Trump will host an exclusive Mar-a-Lago dinner for top donors tonight

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Trump will host an exclusive election night dinner at Mar-a-Lago for club members and his top political donors, a source who received an invitation confirmed to NBC News.

The dinner is scheduled to take place after the Republican presidential nominee casts his vote in person. He then plans to call in to several tele-rallies, a person familiar with the planning told NBC News.

In the late afternoon, Trump will huddle with an inner circle of advisors, friends and donors, another source told NBC News.

When the race results start becoming more clear, the former president then plans to leave the resort and go to the Trump-Vance watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, in West Palm Beach.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Bernie Marcus, Home Depot co-founder and Trump megadonor, dies at 95

Richard Drew | AP

Bernie Marcus, the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot and a major supporter of Trump's political career, has died at 95, the company confirmed.

Marcus led the Home Depot for more than two decades, both as its first CEO and as chairman of the board. His net worth at the end of his life topped $11 billion, according to Forbes. The company now boasts more than 2,300 locations and employs more than 500,000 people.

Marcus was an outspoken supporter of Trump and other Republicans. His philanthropic vehicle, the Marcus Foundation, donated $10 million to the pro-Trump Preserve America PAC in the 2020 election. His family foundation gave $7 million to a pair of pro-Trump super PACs in the 2016 election.

In the 2024 cycle, Marcus said he preferred Trump's Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley.

— Kevin Breuninger

Pollster Frank Luntz: Nevada, Pennsylvania will still be too close to call tomorrow

Pollster and political strategist Frank Luntz on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning said he thinks Pennsylvania and Nevada will be too close to call on Wednesday morning, and that the general public will not know the results of presidential election until "either late Friday or early Saturday."

"If Trump loses either [Georgia and North Carolina], it will be a Harris victory. If Trump wins either Pennsylvania or Michigan, it will be a Trump victory," Luntz said.

Other metrics that Luntz is "watching keenly" are the Latino vote in Nevada and Arizona, whether conservative older woman will vote slightly more for Harris than they normally do for a Democratic candidate, younger women who are "more pro-Harris than any Democratic group," and whether or not today's polls will see a record-setting turnout, which would be "good news for Trump."

— Ece Yildirim

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy explains how Trump could win tonight

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning to talk about his expectations for tonight. McCarthy claimed polls are underestimating support for Trump in Wisconsin, and laid out how he thinks Harris is faring in Pennsylvania.

— Ece Yildirim

First results are in from a small New Hampshire town — it's a Harris-Trump tie

Sebastien St-Jean | AFP | Getty Images

Harris and Trump tied the midnight race in Dixville Notch, an unincorporated community in a small New Hampshire township where there are six registered voters this year.

Three of those voters went for Harris while the other three went for Trump. The polls opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m. E.T.

Since 1960, Dixville Notch voters have followed the tradition of submitting their votes in person in a wooden box just after midnight, before the results are announced minutes later.

Though the Dixville Notch result is not a predictive measure, the tradition has kicked off Election Day events for decades of night owls.

This year, the Harris-Trump tie happens to mirror the dead-heat race that polls have been reporting over the past several months. In 2020, President Biden received all five of the Dixville Notch votes cast before winning the overall race.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Trump Media shares are popping in pre-market trading

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group are trading higher this morning as investors make some of their final bets on the former president's company in his final hours in the race against Harris.

The DJT stock was up roughly 9% at one point before the market opened.

The meme stock tends to fluctuate, but over the course of the election, it has often been viewed as a proxy gauge for Trump's chances at a second presidential term.

Wall Street analysts listed it as a stock to watch going into Election Day.

Read the full story here

— Fred Imbert and Rebecca Picciotto

What's Trump doing on Election Day?

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Trump closed out his campaign on Monday with four rallies in three swing states: Two in Pennsylvania, plus one each in North Carolina and Michigan.

On Election Day, the only officially announced event is the Trump-Vance watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

— Kevin Breuninger

More than 77 million have cast early votes

Jonathan Drake | Reuters

More than 77 million Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in person, according to NBC News' tally of the early vote.

That's far less than in 2020, when more than 100 million Americans voted early. But those results came in the middle of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, when many Americans avoided public gatherings and states had greatly expanded absentee and early voting rules.

Trump criticized early voting in 2020 — a stance that may have helped President Joe Biden clinch several key swing states.

While Trump has at times waxed nostalgic about single-day voting in the 2024 cycle, both his campaign and Harris' have mostly encouraged their supporters to vote as soon as they can.

NBC's data, provided by TargetSmart, show Democrats slightly leading Republicans in the early vote tally, 41% to 39%.

Among the seven key battleground states, more registered Democrats appear to have voted early in three — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while registered Republicans lead in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

What it all means for the final result is far from clear.

While early-vote figures are often viewed as a signal about certain voters' enthusiasm or expected turnout, it's hard to predict how many more voters will show up on Tuesday. It is also difficult to know ahead of time whether a party's early vote share is "cannibalizing" its Election Day turnout.

An NBC analysis found that among early voters in 2024 who did not vote in 2020, Democrats outpace Republicans in Pennsylvania, and female Democrats are the biggest group of new voters in the state.

In Arizona, however, there were more Republican new voters than Democratic ones, and male Republicans led the way.

— Kevin Breuninger

What's Kamala Harris doing on Election Day?

Eloisa Lopez | Reuters

After storming Pennsylvania on Monday, Harris' Election Day schedule is relatively sparse — at least for now.

The only item on her agenda is an election night watch party at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, D.C.

The campaign will hold an event at "the Yard," the main quadrangle on campus.

Walz and his wife, Gwen Walz, are also set to participate in a political event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, NBC News reported.

— Kevin Breuninger