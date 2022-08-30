Elon Musk Files Another Notice to Terminate Twitter Acquisition, Citing Additional Reasons

Elon Musk filed another notice on Tuesday to terminate his acquisition of Twitter, citing additional "undisclosed" reasons.

Elon Musk filed another notice on Tuesday to terminate his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, citing additional "undisclosed" reasons.

Twitter shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trade.

The latest filings come after Twitter's former head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko alleged earlier this month "extreme, egregious deficiencies" by the social media firm related to privacy, security and content moderation.

On Jul. 8, Musk's legal team initially filed a notice to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to terminate the Twitter acquisition. Musk's legal team alleged that "Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations."

The follow up notice, disclosed on Tuesday, cites allegations made by Zatko as additional reasons to terminate the deal.

"Allegations regarding certain facts, known to Twitter prior to and as of July 8, 2022, but undisclosed to the Musk Parties prior to and at that time, have since come to light that provide additional and distinct bases to terminate the Merger Agreement," Mike Ringler, Musk's legal representative from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP wrote in a letter to Twitter's legal chief.

"Although the Musk Parties believe this termination notice is not legally necessary to terminate the Merger Agreement because they have already validly terminated it pursuant to the July 8 Termination Notice, the Musk Parties are delivering this additional termination notice in the event that the July 8 Termination Notice is determined to be invalid for any reason."

