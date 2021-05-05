Equinox Group Is in Talks to Go Public Via Chamath Palihapitiya-Backed SPAC, Sources Say

Equinox is in talks to go public via a merger with a SPAC backed by Chamath Palihapitiya, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Equinox is in talks to go public via a SPAC headed by Chamath Palihapitiya, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC's David Faber.

The deal is targeting a valuation of 22 times estimated EBITDA of $320 million, according to the sources, with the PIPE investment potentially reaching $2 billion. Overall, the company is targeting a valuation north of $7 billion.

Palihapitiya's Social Capital VI is the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that would take the high-end fitness chain public through a reverse merger. The deal was shopped to a number of other potential SPAC sponsors.

The Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI, which trades under the ticker IPOF, slid roughly 2% on Wednesday. For the year, shares are down 17%.

Bloomberg first reported the potential deal.

