Eric Adams pleads not guilty to federal corruption charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Manhattan at his arraignment on criminal charges of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.

Adams, 64, is charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleging conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.

The mayor told Magistrate Judge Katherine Parker at Friday's hearing that he understood his rights as a defendant, and that waived a public reading of the indictment in court.

Asked by Parker what his plea was, Adams replied, "I am not guilty, your honor."

He has vowed to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office by invoking a never-before-used provision of the city's Charter.

District Court Judge Dale Hoe has scheduled an initial conference in Adams' case for Oct. 2, rejecting a request by the mayor's lawyer to hold the arraignment and that conference on a single day.

