ETFs are on pace to break record annual inflows, but this wild card could change it all

Exchange-traded fund inflows have already topped monthly records in 2024, and managers think inflows could see an impact from the money market fund boom before year-end.

"With that $6 trillion plus parked in money market funds, I do think that is really the biggest wild card for the remainder of the year," Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "Whether it be flows into REIT ETFs or just the broader ETF market, that's going to be a real potential catalyst here to watch."

Total assets in money market funds set a new high of $6.24 trillion this past week, according to the Investment Company Institute. Assets have hit peak levels this year as investors wait for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

"If that yield comes down, the return on money market funds should come down as well," said State Street Global Advisors' Matt Bartolini in the same interview. "So as rates fall, we should expect to see some of that capital that has been on the sidelines in cash when cash was sort of cool again, start to go back into the marketplace."

Bartolini, the firm's head of SPDR Americas Research, sees that money moving into stocks, other higher-yielding areas of the fixed income marketplace and parts of the ETF market.

"I think one of the areas that I think is probably going to pick up a little bit more is around gold ETFs," Bartolini added. "They've had about 2.2 billion of inflows the last three months, really strong close last year. So I think the future is still bright for the overall industry."

Meanwhile, Geraci expects large, megacap ETFs to benefit. He also thinks the transition could be promising for ETF inflow levels as they approach 2021 records of $909 billion.

"Assuming stocks don't experience a massive pullback, I think investors will continue to allocate here, and ETF inflows can break that record," he said.

